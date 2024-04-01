MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Trading Up 4.4%

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.85. 382,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 852,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 77.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

