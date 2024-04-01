Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Down 2.7%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 613,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,947,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $668.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

