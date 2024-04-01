Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$20.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.27.

MI.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$21.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

MI.UN stock opened at C$15.85 on Monday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.81 and a 12 month high of C$17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.37. The stock has a market cap of C$632.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

