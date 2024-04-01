Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,641,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 29th total of 5,842,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19,102.5 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMTOF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.15. Mitsubishi Motors has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

Get Mitsubishi Motors alerts:

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.