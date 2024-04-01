Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,641,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 29th total of 5,842,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19,102.5 days.
Mitsubishi Motors Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMTOF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.15. Mitsubishi Motors has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.
Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile
