MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.36

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.36 and last traded at $135.32, with a volume of 21552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is -3.19%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,282 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

