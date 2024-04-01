Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC restated a reduce rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.82.

Get Moderna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.40. Moderna has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,342. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.