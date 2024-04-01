Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) CEO Sells $17,643.90 in Stock

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre sold 1,030 shares of Modiv Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $17,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,498.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aaron Scott Halfacre also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Aaron Scott Halfacre bought 445 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,084.40.

On Monday, February 26th, Aaron Scott Halfacre bought 502 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,053.10.

On Monday, January 29th, Aaron Scott Halfacre purchased 217 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $3,022.81.

Modiv Industrial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Modiv Industrial stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,063. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $19.12.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Modiv Industrial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is currently -80.99%.

Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Modiv Industrial by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Modiv Industrial by 21.3% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Modiv Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.