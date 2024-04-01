Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $439.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $395.82.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $410.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $263.20 and a 52-week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,645,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,672,000 after buying an additional 113,511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,154,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,029,000 after buying an additional 70,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

