Monero Price Hits $123.06 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.27 billion and $55.78 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $123.06 or 0.00177307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,407.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.77 or 0.00926079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00142746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00046715 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00052017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00136986 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000576 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,418,021 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.