Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,279,000 after purchasing an additional 682,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,123 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,169. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.46.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. HSBC decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

