Monte Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $354.94. The company had a trading volume of 437,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,381. The company has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.14 and its 200 day moving average is $306.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

