Monte Financial Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after buying an additional 1,250,738 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $7.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.98. The stock had a trading volume of 446,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.03 and its 200 day moving average is $284.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

