Monte Financial Group LLC Purchases 25,001 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,238,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,433,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.