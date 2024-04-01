Monte Financial Group LLC Purchases 48,639 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,639 shares during the period. Campbell Soup makes up 2.3% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.75. 1,937,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

