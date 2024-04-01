Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 225 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,106,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DECK. Wedbush increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $878.87.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $8.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $932.34. 178,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,115. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $424.36 and a 12-month high of $956.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $868.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $703.16.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

