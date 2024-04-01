Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 4,415 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

CME Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CME traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.80. 531,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,390. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.86%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

