Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 461 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.97. 1,082,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,054. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $114.11.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

