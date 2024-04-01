Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCO stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $394.47. The company had a trading volume of 413,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,551. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.34 and a 200 day moving average of $363.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $290.98 and a 1-year high of $407.62.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

