Nano Price Hits $1.50 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Nano has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $200.21 million and $3.38 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00002151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,773.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $648.68 or 0.00928456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00141693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00051768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.61 or 0.00176930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.71 or 0.00136983 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000569 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

