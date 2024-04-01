NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Update

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,200 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the February 29th total of 212,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NanoXplore Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NNXPF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.87. 16,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,498. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

