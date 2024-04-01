National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Hits New 52-Week High at $492.45

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $492.45 and last traded at $492.45, with a volume of 917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $491.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $485.57 and a 200 day moving average of $477.76.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,269,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,735,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,938,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.