Navcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $28,222.67 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $28,222.67 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00111187 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00038628 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00016890 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002865 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions."

