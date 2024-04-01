Navcoin Market Cap Achieves $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,811.64 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00108235 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00037854 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00016899 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002865 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

