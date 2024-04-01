Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVTS

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $855.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 183.04%. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.