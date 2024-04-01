nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down to $37.38

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.38, but opened at $36.00. nCino shares last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 223,959 shares changing hands.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

nCino Stock Down 6.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -91.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $206,098.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,918,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $180,045.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,977,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $206,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 41.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

