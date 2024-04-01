NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.12 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.76 or 0.00009695 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and $386.60 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00073947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00026111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00016739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,184,022,318 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,016,312 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,183,924,574 with 1,054,016,312 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.06474641 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 387 active market(s) with $277,338,114.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

