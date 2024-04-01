Needham & Company LLC Boosts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $145.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.77.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $122.36 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,921,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

