Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $613.27 and last traded at $608.51. Approximately 628,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,488,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $607.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.18.

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $265.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,438,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,741,211,000 after buying an additional 178,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

