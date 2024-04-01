Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 257,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 422,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

NMRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

