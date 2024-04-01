Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 260,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 123,515 shares.The stock last traded at $49.11 and had previously closed at $50.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGNE. TD Cowen began coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGNE. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth $9,036,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth $1,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth $977,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

