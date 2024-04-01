Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 260,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 123,515 shares.The stock last traded at $49.11 and had previously closed at $50.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGNE. TD Cowen began coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Neurogene
Neurogene Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurogene
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGNE. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth $9,036,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth $1,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth $977,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
About Neurogene
Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neurogene
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.