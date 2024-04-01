NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

NRSN opened at $1.82 on Monday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NeuroSense Therapeutics by 612.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

