New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,800 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,602,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,378,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,324,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.46.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.23. 85,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.13. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 127.07 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

