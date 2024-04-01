New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. PFW Advisors LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 100,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.32. 13,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.79. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $82,623.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,049.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $82,623.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,049.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

