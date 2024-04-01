New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $854,000 Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jabil were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.01. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,658 shares of company stock worth $13,316,271. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

