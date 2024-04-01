New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in H. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after acquiring an additional 959,519 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $68,934,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,144,504 shares of company stock valued at $333,945,183 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,204. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.24 and a 200 day moving average of $125.33. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.