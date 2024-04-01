NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 136,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 239,271 shares.The stock last traded at $23.06 and had previously closed at $23.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NAMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 2.9 %

Insider Activity at NewAmsterdam Pharma

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.

In other news, Director Louis G. Lange acquired 5,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,878 shares in the company, valued at $472,682. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James N. Topper acquired 8,429 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,223.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,008,429 shares in the company, valued at $64,681,223.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis G. Lange purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,682. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $132,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $15,463,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $2,964,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 987.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

