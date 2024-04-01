NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Given a C$13.50 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) received a C$13.50 target price from equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NXE stock traded up C$0.79 on Monday, hitting C$11.32. 1,586,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 11.00. NexGen Energy has a one year low of C$4.75 and a one year high of C$11.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.80.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$5,099,500.00. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

