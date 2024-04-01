NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,100 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 29th total of 435,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.1 days.
NEXON Stock Performance
Shares of NEXOF stock remained flat at $17.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. NEXON has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.
About NEXON
