Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.92. 17,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXST

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.