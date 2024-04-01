NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,666 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NiSource by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after buying an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.48. 2,155,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,315. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.11%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

