Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 529,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,456.7 days.
Nitori Stock Performance
Shares of NCLTF traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446. Nitori has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $164.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.44.
Nitori Company Profile
