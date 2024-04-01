Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Up to $10.81

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $11.59. Nkarta shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 248,995 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Nkarta Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nkarta news, Director Simeon George acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,548,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,410. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $31,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simeon George purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,548,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,392 shares of company stock worth $165,512 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

