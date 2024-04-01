Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NRDBY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.9872 per share. This is an increase from Nordea Bank Abp’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

