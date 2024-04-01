Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $270.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.38.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $254.87 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $48,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $34,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

