Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Down 1.0 %

NVS traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.74. 653,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,769. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.73. The company has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

