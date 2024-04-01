Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $127.45 and last traded at $127.50. 1,050,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,162,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $572.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.89.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 964,640 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

