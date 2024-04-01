NuCana’s (NCNA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.
NuCana Trading Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ:NCNA traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 135,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,306. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.99.
NuCana’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana
About NuCana
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NuCana
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.