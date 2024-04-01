NuCana’s (NCNA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NuCana Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:NCNA traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 135,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,306. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana

About NuCana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.