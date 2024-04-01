Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 57,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 123,879 shares.The stock last traded at $24.28 and had previously closed at $24.14.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 78,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,451 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.