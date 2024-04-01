Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 57,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 123,879 shares.The stock last traded at $24.28 and had previously closed at $24.14.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.