Nvest Financial LLC Buys 500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.92 on Monday, reaching $171.87. 54,091,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,872,414. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.33 and its 200-day moving average is $220.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.63.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

