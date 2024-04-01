Nvest Financial LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 5,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.6 %

COST stock traded down $11.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $721.05. 706,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,120. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $476.75 and a 1 year high of $787.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $725.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $645.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

